Indeed announces appointment of Chris Hyams as new CEO

Bengaluru: Job search website Indeed has announced on Thursday the name of its new CEO. Chris Hyams has been appointed as Indeed’s new CEO. Chris will replace Hisayuki Idekoba (Deko) who has served in that role since October 2013. Indeed’s parent company, Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. appointed Deko to its Board of Directors in addition to his responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer.

Chris’ appointment becomes effective from April 1, 2019, and Deko will join the Recruit Holdings Board of Directors in June subject to shareholder approval. Deko will continue to live and work in Austin, Texas, USA, and will continue to be involved in management decisions as a director of Indeed.

“Indeed has always been a successful company defined by its mission of helping people get jobs. During his eight years at Indeed, Chris has always embodied and embraced this mission, “Deko said. “The entire leadership team at Recruit and Indeed are confident in Chris’ ability to drive Indeed’s mission, strategy, and culture, and continue its growth.”

Chris has served as President of Indeed since October 2015 and has been responsible for innovation and growth. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Product at Indeed and was responsible for Indeed’s product and operations. During his tenure, Chris helped build and grow Indeed’s global technology team.

“I am grateful to the Recruit leadership team for the opportunity to lead an organization that helps so many people all over the world,” Chris said. “I feel a tremendous responsibility to Indeed’s employees, job seekers, and clients, and I look forward to working with our senior leadership team.”