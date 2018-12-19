Increase India’s share in international tourist arrivals to 3 pc by 2023: NITI Aayog

By: | Published: December 19, 2018 10:16 PM

The NITI Aayog, which unveiled a comprehensive national Strategy for New India, defining clear objectives for 2022-23, said the sector should strive to increase the number of foreign tourist arrivals from 8.8 million to 12 million.

Niti aayog, international tourist, international tourist arrivals, tourism and hospitality, domestic tourist, industry newsNITI Aayog Wednesday said the focus of the ministry dealing with travel, tourism and hospitality should be to increase India’s share in global international tourist arrivals. (Representational image: Reuters)

Government think-tank NITI Aayog Wednesday said the focus of the ministry dealing with travel, tourism and hospitality should be to increase India’s share in global international tourist arrivals from 1.18 per cent to 3 per cent in the next five years. The NITI Aayog, which unveiled a comprehensive national Strategy for New India, defining clear objectives for 2022-23, said the sector should strive to increase the number of foreign tourist arrivals from 8.8 million to 12 million.

“Double the number of domestic tourist visits, from 1,614 million in 2016 to 3,200 million visits,” it said in its report ‘Strategy for New India @ 75’. It also said the government should work towards developing tourism infrastructure.

“Tourism infrastructure projects, viz, hotels, resorts, equipment, parks etc, having a project cost cost more than Rs 1 crore should be notified as ‘infrastructure’ to enable promoters to avail loans on a priority basis,” the NITI Aayog said. Conservation and development of all heritage sites should be undertaken and completed through either government funding or through NGOs/Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, it suggested.

The Ministry of Tourism’s Swadesh Darshan and the National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) schemes are already undertaking the development or maintenance of heritage sites. The number of projects sanctioned under this scheme should be increased and their implementation accelerated, it said.

The ministry, the report said, should also increase domestic tourist traffic by upgrading existing infrastructure and leasing out the maintenance of such infrastructure to private players. “New destinations can be developed around the metros using the PPP model. Improve flight connectivity to tourist destinations through the timely implementation of the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Regional Connectivity Scheme – UDAN (RCS-UDAN). Larger cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai should be converted into efficient and seamless transit hubs,” it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Increase India’s share in international tourist arrivals to 3 pc by 2023: NITI Aayog
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition