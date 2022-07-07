Income tax raids on Dolo-650 maker Micro Labs for alleged tax evasion

The income tax (I-T) department on Wednesday conducted searches at the offices and residences of top management of Dolo-650 manufacturer Micro Labs for alleged tax evasion, sources said.

The simultaneous search and survey operations were underway at several locations in the country including the residence of Micro Labs chairman and managing director Dilip Surana.

Among others, Bangalore-based Micro Labs produces Dolo-650 — a pill that manages fever. The company recorded a whopping sale of 350 crore Dolo tablets after Covid-19 broke out in early 2020 till January 2022. Dolo-650 was one of the most prescribed pills to manage Covid-induced fever and virtually became a household name across the country.