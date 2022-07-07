scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Income tax raids on Dolo-650 maker Micro Labs for alleged tax evasion

The simultaneous search and survey operations were underway at a number of locations in the country including residence of Micro Labs chairman and managing director Dilip Surana, sources said.

Written by FE Bureau
The company recorded a whopping sale of 350 crore Dolo tablets after Covid broke out in early 2020 till January 2022.
The company recorded a whopping sale of 350 crore Dolo tablets after Covid broke out in early 2020 till January 2022.

The income tax (I-T) department on Wednesday conducted searches at the offices and residences of top management of Dolo-650 manufacturer Micro Labs for alleged tax evasion, sources said.

The simultaneous search and survey operations were underway at several locations in the country including the residence of Micro Labs chairman and managing director Dilip Surana.

Among others, Bangalore-based Micro Labs produces Dolo-650 — a pill that manages fever. The company recorded a whopping sale of 350 crore Dolo tablets after Covid-19 broke out in early 2020 till January 2022. Dolo-650 was one of the most prescribed pills to manage Covid-induced fever and virtually became a household name across the country.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Industry