Income Tax Department witness 75 lakh new tax filers this fiscal

By: | Published: November 4, 2018 3:08 PM

The target for the taxman is to add 1.25 crore fresh tax filers by the end of the 2018-19 financial year that ends in March next year, as per a directive of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The CBDT frames policy for the Income Tax Department (ITD).

Income Tax Department witness 75 lakh new tax filers this fiscal

About 75 lakh new tax filers have been added to the income tax payers list in the country this fiscal till now, a senior official said. The target for the taxman is to add 1.25 crore fresh tax filers by the end of the 2018-19 financial year that ends in March next year, as per a directive of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The CBDT frames policy for the Income Tax Department (ITD).

“About 75 lakh fresh tax fliers have been added to the income tax list till now in this fiscal. A number of policy and enforcement measures undertaken to check tax evasion are the reasons that can be attributed for achieving these numbers. “The department is hopeful that it will achieve the target of adding 1.25 crore tax filers as there are still few months left for the 2018-19 financial year to close,” the official said.

The department, last fiscal, had added 1.06 crore new tax filers to the income tax  net during the 2017-18 financial year. A new income tax filer is defined as a person who is not included in the tax filing base at the beginning of the year, but who files the return during the year. A new I-T filer may not be called a fresh taxpayer added to the net as a person may file their income return but may not pay tax as they can claim legitimate exemptions, the official had told earlier.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

However, once a filer is in the I-T database, there is a little chance that such a person’s income remains anonymous, he had said. The CBDT had set the adding of 1.25 new tax filers target for the taxman this fiscal when it issued its Central Action Plan (CAP) for the IT Department early this year.
“The Indian economy is growing at a rapid pace. Considering the increased economic activities both in organised as well as unorganised sectors, there is a scope for further widening of the direct tax base of the country. “… The Board (CBDT) has fixed an overall target of adding 1.25 crore new return filers during the current financial year,” the CAP for 2018-19 had said.

The CAP acts as the vision document for the Income Tax (I-T) Department and is published by the CBDT annually.  As per the set target, the northwest region of the Tax Department (that has jurisdiction over Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir) has been asked to add the maximum new filers at 11,48,489, followed by Pune region at 11,33,950 and Tamil Nadu region at 10,36,645.

The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions have to get 10,40,218 new filers. Gujarat (9,88,101) and the Karnataka and Goa regions (7,95,626) follow the tally apart from the 12 other I-T regions in the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Income Tax Department witness 75 lakh new tax filers this fiscal
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition