Income tax department rebuts harassment charge in Cafe Coffee Day promoter VG Siddhartha’s letter

The I-T department statement said Siddhartha fetched Rs 3,200 crore from the sale of Mindtree shares, but paid only Rs 46 crore out of the total Rs 300-crore MAT payable on the deal

The mention of ‘harassment’ by the income-tax department in the letter purportedly written by missing Café Coffee Day promoter VG Siddhartha has brought to the fore the continued irrational aggressiveness by the Indian taxman despite assurance by the top functionaries of the government that tax regime would be non-intrusive and taxpayer-friendly.

In the unverified letter, Siddhartha, who went missing on his way to Mangaluru from Bengaluru on Monday evening, said there was “a lot of harassment from the previous DG of the I-T department in the form of attaching our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking position of our Coffee Day shares, although revised returns have been filed by us (sic). This was very unfair and has led to a serious liquidity crunch.”

The I-T department’s Bengaluru commissionerate on Tuesday, however, doubted the authenticity of the letter, saying “the signature (therein) does not tally with” Siddhartha’s as available in the annual reports filed by him. Also, the department in a press release claimed that the businessman had admitted to holding black money (unaccounted income) of over Rs 360 crore in his own hands and a further Rs 118 crore in that of Coffee Day Enterprises.

“The investigation in the case of VG Siddhartha and Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) arose from the search in case of a prominent political leader of Karnataka. It is based on unearthing of a credible evidence of financial transaction done by CCD in a concealed manner,” the I-T department said.

It also said that when Siddhartha filed the I-T returns for the year concerned but did not mention the undisclosed income, as admitted in the sworn statement, in both the cases except an amount of around Rs 35 crore in his individual case. “Even on this admitted sum, Siddhartha did not pay the self-assessment tax of Rs 14.5 crore as quantified by him as on date. Coffee Day Enterprises did not offer the admitted income in its part,” the I-T department statement said.

Further, the department said the provisional attachment of shares was to protect the “interests of revenue” and the action was based on “credible evidence” gathered in the search or raid action that was undertaken against the Bengaluru-based group in 2017. It added that the department has acted as per provisions of the Income-Tax Act.

The department further said that Siddhartha fetched Rs 3,200 crore from the sale of Mindtree shares, but has paid only Rs 46 crore out of the total Rs 300-crore minimum alternate tax (MAT) payable on the deal. The department added it recovered numerous messages from his mobile phone that indicated his “active involvement in cross-border hawala transactions”. A Singaporean citizen was searched in this case and he was found with unaccounted cash of Rs 1.2 crore and the person told tax officials that it belonged to Siddhartha, it said.

The department said it got to know through media reports in January this year that Siddhartha was planning to sell the equity shares of Mindtree, held by him and his company, on an immediate basis.

Tax officials found that Siddhartha and Coffee Day Enterprises together held nearly 21% of shareholding in Mindtree and it was also found that the deal for sale of shares was set to be finalised within that month, the statement said. As the tax revenue ramification in this case was worth crores and the assessee had not taken permission from the I-T authorities for selling these shares, they were attached as per the norm, the I-T department said.