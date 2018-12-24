In The News: Uday Shankar to lead Disney-star merged entity in India and other stories

Uday Shankar to lead Disney-Star merged entity in India

He will become chairman, Star and Disney India, and president, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, and will report to Kevin Mayer, chairman of The Walt Disney Company’s direct-to-consumer and international segment. Shankar is currently president, 21st Century Fox, Asia, and chairman and CEO of Star India. He has also been elected as the vice president of FICCI for 2018-19.

Aditya Kanthy to be MD and CEO at DDB Mudra Group

He is currently group managing director, DDB Mudra Group. The present group CEO, Vineet Gupta, will move on from the agency early next year. Recently, the group saw the exit of two of its senior executives, Brijesh Jacob and Deepak Nair.

Essence to handle media duties for Airtel

As the telecom company’s integrated media agency of record, the agency will handle both offline and digital media strategy, planning and buying. Airtel’s media mandate is currently managed by GroupM’s Team Airtel which will transition to Essence and continue to service the account.

Eros Now dabbles in short story format

The OTT player has expanded its content portfolio to include enhanced short stories under Eros Now Quickie. Over 50 Quickie series are set to roll out by 2019.

Samsung Mobile tops TRA’s Most Attractive Brands list

Tata Motors is ranked second, while Apple iPhone is ranked third. There are 49 Indian brands in the list of 100.