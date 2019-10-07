In the news: Taboola and Outgrain announce merger

The merger is also aimed at “helping news organisations and other digital properties more effectively find growth”.

Taboola and Outbrain announce merger

Digital advertising platforms Taboola and Outbrain have entered into an agreement to merge, in order to provide enhanced advertising efficacy and reach marketers worldwide. The merger is also aimed at “helping news organisations and other digital properties more effectively find growth”. The combined company will have more than 2,000 employees across 23 offices, and will serve over 20,000 clients in more than 50 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.

Leo Burnett adds a new business

Leo Burnett has won the creative mandate of PharmEasy, a healthcare aggregator offering services such as at-home sample collection for diagnostic tests, doorstep medicine delivery and subscription-based healthcare service.

The agency’s Mumbai team will helm the account.

Trivago’s Abhinav Kumar joins Paytm

Abhinav Kumar, popularly known as ‘the Trivago guy’, has joined Paytm as VP – product marketing. In January this year, he had joined peer-to-peer lending platform Paisadukan, as its digital marketing and branding advisor. Kumar was the country development head (India) for Trivago, and appeared in many of its TV ads.

Uday Sodhi quits SonyLIV

He has stepped down as the business head of SonyLIV — the digital business of Sony Pictures Networks — to pursue his entrepreneurial ambition. Danish Khan, business head, SET and Studio Next, will take on Sodhi’s responsibilities.

ALTBalaji’s Sunil Nair moves to Firework

He has joined Firework, a Silicon Valley based social mobile video app, as the CEO and MD for its India operations. Nair was the COO of ALTBalaji for over four years.

New business win for Columbus India

Columbus India, the data-driven digital marketing agency from Dentsu Aegis Network, has been appointed as the digital AOR for AIS Glass.