In the news: Sanjiv Puri is the new chairman of ITC

By: |
Published: May 20, 2019 3:35:33 AM

ITC has announced the elevation of Sanjiv Puri, who is the managing director, as the company’s chairman, after its long-serving chairman YC Deveshwar passed away earlier this month. Puri has now been designated chairman & managing director.

In his 33-year-long tenure at ITC, Puri has held various responsibilities across different verticals of the company, including the FMCG businesses and the tobacco division.

BARC forms global alliance

BARC (India), Médiamétrie (France), Numeris (Canada) and Video Research (Japan) will collaborate on future audience measurement initiatives including the development of common technical standards and operational processes, in order to benefit the existing currency services each member operates, in their respective markets, through their current organisation and measurement partners.

MullenLowe Lintas promotes Subramanyeswar

S Subramanyeswar, CSO of Lowe Lintas, has been elevated to group CSO at MullenLowe Lintas Group. He joined Lowe Lintas as its national planning director in 2011. Prior to this, he was with Publicis Communications as national planning director.

Wavemaker India wins NestAway business

Wavemaker, the media, content and technology agency of GroupM, has won the media duties for NestAway, a home rental marketplace. Wavemaker will manage both offline and online media.

YouTube’s Harish Narayanan joins Myntra


Harish Narayanan, the former B2B marketing head of YouTube APAC, has joined Myntra Jabong as head of marketing. He comes with over 12 years of experience, and has worked with companies such as Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

Ranveer Singh now endorses Bingo!

Walkaroo signs Aamir Khan as brand ambassador

