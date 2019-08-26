In The News: Mullen Lintas wins creative mandate for Saffola

The agency has set up a multi-disciplinary team in its Mumbai office to service the account.

Mullen Lintas has bagged the creative mandate for Marico’s Saffola portfolio.

This includes its range of super premium refined edible oils and health foods (plain and masala oats). The agency has set up a multi-disciplinary team in its Mumbai office to service the account.

Vodafone Idea has a new CEO

The Board of Vodafone Idea announced that Balesh Sharma is stepping down from the post of CEO of Vodafone Idea, owing to personal reasons. He is slated to take up a new role with Vodafone Group. Ravinder Takkar, currently a Board member of Vodafone Idea and Indus Towers, has been appointed as his successor.

WATConsult bags a new business

WATConsult, the digital and social media agency of Dentsu Aegis Network, has won the digital media duties of electronics retailer Croma, run by Infiniti Retail, which is part of Tata Group. The account will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai office.

Asheesh Malhotra to head Dentsu’s Mumbai office

Asheesh Malhotra, the former executive director at PointNine Lintas, of Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, has joined Dentsu India as its Mumbai office head. He will report to Simi Sabhaney, CEO, Dentsu India. In the past, Malhotra has worked with agencies such as Bates CHI & Partners and Ogilvy.