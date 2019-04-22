In the news: Mindshare, Dentsu Webchutney receive top honours at Goafest

Goafest: Mindshare, Dentsu Webchutney receive top honours The 14th edition of Goafest saw Mindshare India being awarded the Media Agency of the Year title, after winning 14 metals including four gold. Dentsu Webchutney won a total of ten gold metals and Cheil India won eight gold metals in the Creative Abbys category. Dentsu Webchutney was recognised as the Digital Specialist Agency of the Year and Cheil India was named Branded Content and Entertainment Specialist of the Year. Viacom Media won the Creative Company of the Year title, while Jagran Prakashan won the Publisher Abbys at the 51st Abby Awards. Gulbahar Taurani to lead Philips Personal Health India Royal Philips has elevated Gulbahar Taurani as president, Philips Personal Health in India, to succeed ADA Ratnam. His most recent role was as marketing director, Personal Health India. Taurani has been with Philips for 15 years and has experience across the electronics, domestic appliances and telecom sectors. BARC strengthens product and partnerships portfolios BARC India has roped in Aaditya Pathak, former senior VP & national sales head, Sony Pictures Entertainment, as executive vice president \u2013 partnerships & growth, and elevated Elbert D\u2019silva to lead the product leadership and excellence team. They will both report to Romil Ramgarhia, COO, BARC India. Ajay Row joins DAN Consult DAN Consult, Dentsu Aegis Network\u2019s consulting division, has roped in Ajay Row as partner for CRM, loyalty and data. He was earlier CEO at LitmusWorld. Row will be based in Mumbai and will work with Lalit Bhagia, CEO & Partner, DAN Consult to grow the overall consulting business.