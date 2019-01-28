In the news: Marico India ropes in Koshy George, Reliance Entertainment’s a new Group CEO, and more

Hola replaces Nima Namchu, who quit the agency in November last year, and will be based in the Gurugram office.

Marico India ropes in Koshy George as CMO

He will report to Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO, and will be a part of Marico’s executive committee. He takes over from Anuradha Aggarwal who quit the company last year. George has more than 17 years of sales and marketing experience across categories such as personal care, home care and foods. Most recently, he was global marketing director – skin cleansing at Unilever.

Taproot Dentsu bags Big FM

The creative agency from Dentsu Aegis Network has won the advertising duties for 92.7 Big FM India. The account will be handled from its Mumbai office. Taproot Dentsu will be involved in the strategy, brand building, advertising campaign and show concepts across outdoor and radio.

Reliance Entertainment has a new Group CEO

Shibasish Sarkar has been elevated to the position of group CEO – content, digital and gaming. He has over 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry. He joined the company in 2007 as CFO, and thereafter took on the role of COO.

New account win for Leo Burnett

Leo Burnett has won the creative mandate for Cholayil’s flagship brands Medimix, Cuticura and Krishna Thulasi. The mandate was won after a multi-agency pitch. Leo Burnett India’s Mumbai office will look after the account.

Havas Group India gets Mayur Hola as NCD

He will be NCD for Havas Creative, and work closely with Bobby Pawar, chairman and CCO, Havas Group India. Hola replaces Nima Namchu, who quit the agency in November last year, and will be based in the Gurugram office.

McDonald’s ropes in Arvind RP

He has been appointed as director – marketing and communications. He joins from Kaya where he led marketing and analytics for six years.