In The News: Havas Group acquires digital agency Langoor

Langoor Havas will have health, business and vernacular as its key focus areas.

Langoor was founded in 2010 and is now present across India, the Middle East and Australia. This is Havas Group’s second digital agency acquisition in India in the year, the first being Think Design. The rebranded agency, Langoor Havas, will be led by its co-founder Venugopal Ganganna, who will take on the position of chief digital officer, Havas Group India. He will report to Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India. Langoor Havas will have health, business and vernacular as its key focus areas.

Verizon Media gets Nikhil Rungta aboard

Verizon Media, that owns consumer brands like Yahoo News, HuffPost India, Yahoo Cricket and Yahoo Mail, has appointed Nikhil Rungta as its country manager. Rungta will be responsible for driving growth of the company’s consumer brands, advertising products and partnerships in India. He will report to Rico Chan, co-head – APAC, Verizon Media.

Dentsu India bags Kokuyo Camlin biz

Dentsu India, the brand solutions agency of Dentsu Aegis Network, has won the marketing communications mandate of Kokuyo Camlin. The agency will handle creative and brand strategy for the stationery brand. The account will be serviced from Dentsu’s Mumbai office.

Viacom18 launches Colors Telugu on Voot

Voot has made its Telugu foray with the launch of Colors Telugu. The new offering will have 1200+ hours of Telugu content, including Voot Originals, Viacom18’s popular Hindi and regional IPs, and a library of more than 150 Telugu movies.