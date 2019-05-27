In the News: Group M promotes Prasanth Kumar

Published: May 27, 2019 12:22:03 AM

GroupM promotes Prasanth Kumar

GroupM Asia Pacific has promoted Prasanth Kumar, its South Asia COO, to the position of CEO. He replaces Sam Singh who is leaving GroupM by the end of June to join ByteDance in India, a technology company specialising in content platforms. Kumar joined GroupM in 2004 and has donned several leadership roles, before becoming the South Asia COO in January 2019.

Lowe Lintas wins

Lenskart account

Eyewear brand Lenskart has brought on board Lowe Lintas as its creative partner post a a multi-agency pitch. The mandate involves building online and offline brand campaigns for Lenskart. The brand plans to launch a new range of fashion frames for women shortly. The account will be handled by Lowe Lintas’s Bengaluru office.

Spencer’s Retail to acquire Godrej Nature’s Basket

The board of directors of Spencer’s Retail has given its approval for the acquisition of 100% stake in Nature’s Basket, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Godrej Industries. Nature’s Basket sells products ranging from fresh fruits, vegetables, fish and meat, artisanal breads, staples, etc. Spencer’s Retail is a multi-format retailer which is a part of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Madison’s HiveMinds bags Domino’s business

Madison Media and HiveMinds, the digital specialist agency of Madison World, have won the digital media mandate for Domino’s Pizza. The mandate includes digital strategy, programmatic buying, digital media buying and SEO marketing.

New business win for Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson has bagged the advertising and branding mandate of Nova Eyewear Solutions. The account will be handled by its Kolkata office. Nova is a JV between GKB and Essilor, and is available in 25 countries.

