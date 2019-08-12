In the news: From Sunil Lulla resigns from Balaji Telefilms to Ruchira Jaitley joining HMD global

By: |
Published: August 12, 2019 12:59:06 AM

VFS Global has appointed L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as its global creative agency. The agency will manage VFS Global’s marketing and branding mandate for its operations worldwide.

In the news, Sunil Lulla, Balaji Telefilms, Ruchira Jaitley, HMD global, Ananth Narayanan, MedlifeSunil Lulla joined the company in May 2018, after a four-year stint with Grey Group as chairman and managing director.

Sunil Lulla on his way out of Balaji Telefilms

A year after joining as the group CEO of Balaji Telefilms, Sunil Lulla has stepped down. He is reportedly serving his notice period. Lulla joined the company in May 2018, after a four-year stint with Grey Group as chairman and managing director. Prior to that, he was MD and CEO of Times Television Network.

In the news, Sunil Lulla, Balaji Telefilms, Ruchira Jaitley, HMD global, Ananth Narayanan, MedlifeNarayanan has, in the past, worked with Mckinsey & Company.

Ananth Narayanan joins Medlife

Ananth Narayanan, the former CEO of Myntra and Jabong, has joined Medlife, an online pharmacy started in 2014. He joins as the co-founder and CEO, and will also be a part of the Medlife Board of Directors. Narayanan has, in the past, worked with Mckinsey & Company.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi adds a new business

VFS Global has appointed L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as its global creative agency. The agency will manage VFS Global’s marketing and branding mandate for its operations worldwide. The company is looking to increase awareness about its portfolio of products and services among consumers.

iProspect India bags a new account

iProspect India, the digital performance agency from Dentsu Aegis Network, has won the social media duties of stock brokerage firm Angel Broking. The account will be serviced from its Mumbai office.

In the news, Sunil Lulla, Balaji Telefilms, Ruchira Jaitley, HMD global, Ananth Narayanan, MedlifeRuchira Jaitly will head marketing in the India and APAC regions.

Ruchira Jaitly joins HMD Global as CMO

Former HUL and PepsiCo executive Ruchira Jaitly has joined HMD Global — home of Nokia phones — as chief marketing officer. She will head marketing in the India and APAC regions.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. In the news: From Sunil Lulla resigns from Balaji Telefilms to Ruchira Jaitley joining HMD global
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop