In the news: From Megha Tata joining Discovery to SVG Media partnering BirdEye

Published: February 25, 2019 2:13 AM

Digital media platform SVG Media will launch US-based BirdEye’s customer experience platform in India.

The OTT player is also offering a 30% discount on annual subscriptions.

Megha Tata moves to Discovery


She joins as managing director – South Asia, Discovery Communications India, effective April this year. Based in Mumbai, she will report to Simon Robinson, MD, Discovery Asia Pacific, and CFO, Discovery International. She was earlier with Business Television India (BTVI), leading its India business. In her career spanning more than 28 years, Tata has worked with media companies such as HBO, Turner International and Star TV.

Naspers gets Anirban Mukherjee as CEO, PayU India


He will report to Laurent Le Moal, CEO, PayU Global. Mukherjee will also be a part of PayU’s global fintech leadership team, driving new initiatives and investments across high-growth markets. He has over two decades of experience in global payments, credit and digital banking. He joins PayU from Jio where he was part of the leadership team responsible for driving payments, merchant services and digital financial services.

ZEE5 announces launch of 72 original shows

On completion of one year, ZEE5 has announced that it will launch 72 new shows on its platform by March 2020, across multiple genres and languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and Malayalam. The OTT player is also offering a 30% discount on annual subscriptions.

SVG Media partners with BirdEye


Digital media platform SVG Media will launch US-based BirdEye’s customer experience platform in India. With BirdEye, businesses can manage their reviews across hundreds of websites and turn customer feedback into revenue growth.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. In the news: From Megha Tata joining Discovery to SVG Media partnering BirdEye
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition