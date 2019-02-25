In the news: From Megha Tata joining Discovery to SVG Media partnering BirdEye

The OTT player is also offering a 30% discount on annual subscriptions.

Megha Tata moves to Discovery



She joins as managing director – South Asia, Discovery Communications India, effective April this year. Based in Mumbai, she will report to Simon Robinson, MD, Discovery Asia Pacific, and CFO, Discovery International. She was earlier with Business Television India (BTVI), leading its India business. In her career spanning more than 28 years, Tata has worked with media companies such as HBO, Turner International and Star TV.

Naspers gets Anirban Mukherjee as CEO, PayU India



He will report to Laurent Le Moal, CEO, PayU Global. Mukherjee will also be a part of PayU’s global fintech leadership team, driving new initiatives and investments across high-growth markets. He has over two decades of experience in global payments, credit and digital banking. He joins PayU from Jio where he was part of the leadership team responsible for driving payments, merchant services and digital financial services.

ZEE5 announces launch of 72 original shows

On completion of one year, ZEE5 has announced that it will launch 72 new shows on its platform by March 2020, across multiple genres and languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and Malayalam. The OTT player is also offering a 30% discount on annual subscriptions.

SVG Media partners with BirdEye



Digital media platform SVG Media will launch US-based BirdEye’s customer experience platform in India. With BirdEye, businesses can manage their reviews across hundreds of websites and turn customer feedback into revenue growth.