In the news: From Lowe Litas new leadership structure to Nippon Paint partners with pro volleyball league

Lowe Lintas has a new leadership structure

The agency has named Sagar Kapoor and Prateek Bhardwaj as its CCOs. Kapoor was earlier executive director and will now oversee a part of the Mumbai office of Lowe Lintas and all its offices in the South. Bhardwaj comes from McCann Worldgroup where he was NCD. His portfolio at Lowe Lintas will include a part of the Mumbai office, and the agency’s offices in the North.

Unnat Varma elevated to MD, Pizza Hut, APAC

He was earlier MD, Pizza Hut, India subcontinent. In his new role, based in the Singapore office, Varma will oversee over 5,500 stores across 22 countries.

Avinash Pandey is now CEO, ABP News



Pandey has been at the helm of the organisation as the COO and has been with the company since 2005. He has over two decades of experience in news media, sales, distribution and marketing.

Star Sports launches Kannada sports channel



The broadcaster has launched Star Sports 1 Kannada, the first dedicated Kannada sports channel in the country. In 2018, it had launched Star Sports 1 Telugu, and prior to that Star Sports 1 Tamil in 2017.

India Today Group changes organisational structure

Rahul Shaw has been elevated to COO – television; Manoj Sharma has been elevated to COO – magazines; and Salil Kumar continues as COO – digital. The COOs will report to Kalli Purie, the group’s vice chairperson and MD.

Tilt Brand Solutions has a new CSO in Kedar Teny

As the chief strategy officer, he will be responsible for shaping the agency’s ‘full brained thinking’ consulting practice. Teny has over two decades of marketing, branding and communications experience in India and South East Asia.

Nippon Paint partners with Pro Volleyball League



Nippon paint has come on board as an associate sponsor for the first two seasons of the Pro Volleyball League set to begin in February.