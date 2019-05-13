In The News: From Lowe Lintas beefs up regional leadership to Interactive launches Cinema in a box

Lowe Lintas beefs up regional leadership Lowe Lintas has a new regional creative structure under which three of its senior creative leaders \u2014 Joy Mohanty, Amar Singh and Carlos Pereira \u2014 have been elevated to the post of regional creative officers (RCOs). Additionally, Kapil Mishra of Contract Advertising has been hired as the RCO for the South office. This new RCO structure follows the CCO announcements made earlier this year, and is aimed at strengthening the second level of creative leadership at the agency. Karl Gomes joins DAN Consult DAN Consult, the consulting division of Dentsu Aegis Network, has roped in Karl Gomes as partner , customer experience. He will report to Lalit Bhagia, CEO, DAN Consult. His chief mandate will be to help lead a client-facing customer experience, and build the platforms and content strategy practice. Formerly, Gomes was \u2018chief fanatic officer\u2019 at Fanatics. Google\u2019s Sujatha Kumar moves to Visa Sujatha V Kumar has joined Visa as the head of marketing for India and South Asia. She will oversee the marketing strategy and execution, including consumer, retail and digital marketing initiatives, for India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Maldives. She joins from Google, where she was head \u2013 brand & reputation, marketing and strategy. Interactive launches Cinema in a Box Interactive Television, GroupM\u2019s cinema advertising company, has launched Cinema in a Box \u2014 a data-led, tech-enabled intelligence platform that will provide a range of services for cinema advertising, both on screen and off screen.