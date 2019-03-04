In the news: From essence strengthening leadership team to Eros Now teaming up with Vindicia

Published: March 4, 2019 2:20 AM

Essence strengthens leadership team

GroupM’s global data and measurement-driven media agency has appointed Oindrila Roy as head of strategy, and Rahul Marwaha as VP, digital media activation in India. Both will work closely with Anand Chakravarthy, MD, India, Essence. Roy has almost two decades of experience, and has worked at Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi and JWT, while Marwaha has over 15 years of experience, and was most recently with Interactive Avenues.

Pizza Hut has a new director, marketing

Yashodhara Lal has joined Pizza Hut as director – marketing. She was earlier the marketing head for Dyson, a British technology company. Lal started her career with Unilever as a brand manager, and has worked with HT Media, Micromax Informatics and Genpact in the past.

Viacom18 rechristens two channels

The network’s Hindi movie channel Rishtey Cineplex and the Hindi GEC Rishtey have been brought under the Colors umbrella, and renamed as Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey, respectively. They are now positioned as premium urban entertainment channels, available on a pay model.

ZEE5 and Apigate announce partnership

OTT platform ZEE5 has entered into a strategic partnership with Apigate, a new-breed application programming interface. With this collaboration, ZEE5’s bouquet of content will be available to audiences in 11 countries.

Eros Now teams up with Vindicia
Eros Now has roped in Vindicia CashBox to help accelerate its subscriber growth around the world and enhance consumer experiences.

