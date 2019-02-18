In the news: Big business wins for Leo Burnett to Publicis Sapient’s rebranding

Leo Burnett India has won the creative duties for a part of Bajaj Auto’s international business. (Representative image)

Big business wins for Leo Burnett

Leo Burnett Orchard has won the marketing mandate from Ola, the ride-hailing app, along with Indigo Consulting. The mandate includes brand strategy, new launches, content strategy and digital communication. The account will be managed by the agency’s Bengaluru office. Meanwhile, Leo Burnett India has won the creative duties for a part of Bajaj Auto’s international business. Its Mumbai office will service the account.

Developments at GroupM

GroupM has announced that it is consolidating the reporting and analysis of its commercial and business development data with COMvergence, an independent, international research company collecting and analysing data from the global marketing services groups. In other news, Essence has won the integrated media duties for online higher education platform UpGrad,

in India.

Shemaroo launches OTT platform

ShemarooMe will have diverse Indian video content across Bollywood, Gujarati, devotional, Punjabi, and kids genres. The introductory prices for its individual category plans are `49 a month or Rs 499 a year.

Madison Media wins back Marico account

Marico has awarded its media mandate to Madison Media. As its media AOR, Madison will handle all of Marico’s media duties, including digital, from April this year. The agency had been handling the Marico business for 14 years, but lost the account last year.

New account win for iProspect India

Dentsu Aegis Network’s iProspect India has bagged the digital paid media duties, including Google Search, Facebook and programmatic display, for online payments service PayPal.

Publicis Sapient rebrands

Publicis Sapient has donned a new identity to position itself as the bold (creative), agile, disruptive, customer-centric partner that organisations need today. It has also appointed Nigel Vaz as the global chief executive officer.