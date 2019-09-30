In The News

Armani Exchange hires Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador for A|X watches.

Google’s Nitin Bawankule joins Star India

Nitin Bawankule joins the broadcaster as the head of ad sales. He will be responsible for leading ad sales for the Star TV network as well as Hotstar. He will report to Sanjay Gupta, country manager, Star and Disney India. Prior to this, Bawankule worked with Google for over eight years. His last role was as country director, Google Cloud India.

ICC partners with Facebook

Facebook is now the exclusive digital content rights partner for the International Cricket Council’s global events in the Indian sub-continent. Facebook will carry a range of digital content including match recaps, in-play key moments and other match and feature content till 2023.

Performics wins Livspace business

Livspace, a home interiors and renovation platform, has brought Performics — a Publicis Media India agency — on board to handle its digital duties. Part of the agency’s mandate is to enhance customer experience for the company across platforms and strengthen its footprint across India.

Samsung is TRA’s most consumer-focussed brand

TRA’s Most Consumer-Focused Brands Report 2019 lists the South Korean tech giant on top, followed by Dell, Apple iPhone and LG (televisions). Of the top 100 most consumer-focussed brands, 56 are from India, with LIC, Tata Motors and Amul leading the India list.

Sneha Rajani moves on from Sony Pictures Networks

Sneha Rajani, head of Sony Pictures Networks’ film production division, has quit. In her 20-year-long stint with the organisation, she headed Sony Max, and played a pivotal role in Sony Entertainment Television’s content revamp.

