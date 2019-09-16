In The News

Leo Burnett wins Airtel | Nirvik Singh promoted at Grey.

Leo Burnett wins Airtel

Airtel has added Leo Burnett to its roaster of agencies. Shashwat Sharma, CMO, Bharti Airtel, India and South Asia, said, “As we move towards digital transformation, we wanted to strengthen our equity amongst youth. We are confident that Leo Burnett with their new age thinking and strong execution excellence would help us create a future ready brand.”

Nirvik Singh promoted at Grey

Singh has been appointed COO of Grey Group. A thirty-year veteran of Grey group and having started his career in Grey India, Singh has served as chairman and CEO of Grey Group Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa since 2016, a post he will retain, headquartered in Singapore.

Netflix, Dharmatic Entertainment tie-up

Netflix’s partnership with Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment is for creating fiction and non-fiction series and films. Netflix and Johar first worked together on the film Lust Stories. Johar is also involved in two upcoming Netflix films — Ghost Stories and Guilty.

Management rejig at BBC Studios

Myleeta Aga, SVP and GM, SEA and India, BBC Studios, is slated to move on and join Netflix by end-2019. Sameer Gogate will lead India’s production business for BBC Studios while Stanley Fernandes will lead sales.