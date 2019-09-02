In The News

Datask will give brands the ability to centralise and manage their databases, analyse their marketing efforts, inform content management systems and power advertising platforms.

Madison Media launches Datask

Datask will be its proprietary consumer-based targeted marketing and insights platform. It will help brands understand information about customer demographics and psychographics. Datask will give brands the ability to centralise and manage their databases, analyse their marketing efforts, inform content management systems and power advertising platforms.

Ogilvy’s Sonia Khurana joins Digitas India

Sonia Khurana has joined Digitas India as its chief operating officer. She comes to the digital marketing agency from Ogilvy India where she was senior VP & head of customer engagement. She will report to Amaresh Godbole, CEO, Digitas India.

IdeateLabs wins a new business

IdeateLabs, a full-service digital agency, has won the social media mandate of Thomas Cook India’s businesses including Holidays Outbound and Domestic & Foreign Exchange. The agency will handle the brand’s social media strategy, end-to-end planning, creative development and query management, among other aspects.

Paytm ropes in Amit Nayyar as president

In this newly created role, he will lead the company’s efforts to further its footprint in lending, insurance, wealth management and broking businesses. He joins from Arpwood Capital. Nayyar will report to Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO.

Blink Digital adds Milton to its clientele

Blink Digital has won the creative and media duties for Hamilton India’s brand Milton. The agency will look after Milton’s digital communications, media planning and digital video content.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk ropes in Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador