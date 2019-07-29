In The News

Voot Kids offers over 5,000 hours of multi-genre content.

Viacom18 Media launches OTT app for kids

Viacom18 Digital Ventures, Viacom18 Media’s digital arm, has launched Voot Kids, a kids’ entertainment and learning OTT application. It is available for both Android and iOS devices. Voot Kids offers over 5,000 hours of multi-genre content. There are 500+ e-books available on the app, apart from quizzes, and shows such as Dora the Explorer, Motu Patlu, Peppa Pig, Chhota Bheem and Ben10.

Ajay Gupte is now COO, Wavemaker, South Asia

Wavemaker has appointed Ajay Gupte as the chief operating officer for South Asia. He was earlier MD of Wavemaker Indonesia. Gupte has over 23 years of experience in media, sales and marketing in markets including India and Africa.

Toppr gets Lowe Lintas on board

Online learning platform Toppr has appointed Lowe Lintas as its creative agency. The agency will be responsible for conceptualising brand communication ideas for Toppr across all mediums.

Essence is ZEE5’s media agency of record

Essence, a global media agency part of GroupM, has won the integrated media AoR duties for OTT platform ZEE5 India. The key media mandate includes the subscription video on demand business, covering both the digital brand and performance mandates, as well as offline media and search engine optimisation duties.

News Broadcasters Federation formed

Over 50 national and regional channels have come together to form the News Broadcasters Federation,

which has Republic Media Network and Asianet News Network among its founding members.

Sara Ali Khan to endorse Vivo’s new S Series