In The News

Havas Creative appoints NCD

Ravinder Siwach has joined Havas Group India as national creative director for Havas Creative. He will report to Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India. Siwach moves from McCann Delhi, where he was ECD. He has over two decades of experience across agencies such as McCann, DDB Mudra and Contract.

Reshuffling at Netflix

Netflix India has roped in Aashish Singh as director—original film. Singh was earlier CEO of the movie business at Balaji Telefilms. Meanwhile, Vijay Venkataramanan has been promoted to director, post production, international originals at Netflix India. He was earlier the post production manager – international originals (India).

Publicis elevates Vandana Verma

Verma is now designated COO, Arc Worldwide India. Verma has over two decades of experiential marketing experience. She joined Publicis Groupe in 2012 as VP and in 2017, she was tasked with heading Arc Worldwide India.

VMLY&R ropes in Ajay Ravindran

Ravindran joins the agency as director – strategy and planning. He will work closely with Saurabh Mathur, head of strategy and planning, and CEO Anil K Nair, to drive strategy and growth. Ravindran hails from Lowe Lintas, Mumbai, where he was VP – strategic planning.

iProspect wins OLX digital duties

Dentsu Aegis Network’s iProspect India has won the digital mandate for OLX and the account will be serviced out of Delhi. In other news, food products company APIS India has awarded its media mandate to dentsu X India.