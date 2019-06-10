In The News

Published: June 10, 2019 4:24:02 AM

Havas Group India has appointed Shivaji Dasgupta as chief strategy officer, effective immediately.

Tiger Shroff is G-Shock's India brand ambassador

Dell is India’s most trusted brand

According to the ninth edition of TRA’s Brand Trust Report, technology company Dell is India’s most trusted brand, offering cutting-edge technology and incomparable efficiency. Auto company Jeep came in second in the list of most trusted brands, jumping 551 ranks over last year, followed by LIC. Amazon is ranked fourth, and Apple iPhone has emerged as India’s fifth most trusted brand.

Havas Group gets a new chief strategy officer

Havas Group India has appointed Shivaji Dasgupta as chief strategy officer, effective immediately. He will lead strategy across all disciplines — creative, media, health and digital — and report to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India. Prior to this, Dasgupta was an independent strategy consultant.

Nielsen to measure YouTube mobile in-app ads in India

Nielsen has expanded its advertising measurement on YouTube’s mobile app with Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings to 26 additional countries including India, Brazil, Greece, Hong Kong, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore and the UAE. This service will provide marketers cross-device measurement of advertising audiences on YouTube across computer and mobile devices.

Sunita Uchil elevated at ZEEL

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has elevated Sunita Uchil to the post of executive vice president of its international co-production and co-development division. She was earlier the chief business officer for international ad sales and global syndication.

Nirmalya Sen launches The Rethink Company

Nirmalya Sen, the former CEO of Havas Worldwide India, is now the founder and CEO of The Rethink Company. Sen describes his venture as ‘a new-model creative company, at the cusp of business consulting and brand building’. Prior to Havas, he was president, TBWA India.

Tiger Shroff is G-Shock’s India brand ambassador

