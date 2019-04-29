In The News

Published: April 29, 2019 3:45:35 AM

Twitter india has brought on board Manish Maheshwari, the former CEO of Network18 Digital, as managing director.

Maheshwari will be responsible for growing Twitter's audience and revenues in India.

Twitter India has a new managing director

Twitter india has brought on board Manish Maheshwari, the former CEO of Network18 Digital, as managing director. Based in Delhi, he will oversee Twitter India’s teams in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and report to Maya Hari, Twitter’s VP and managing director of Asia Pacific. Maheshwari will be responsible for growing Twitter’s audience and revenues in India.

New business win for Mullen Lintas

Ruosh, a footwear and accessories brand, has signed Mullen Lintas as its brand agency. The account will be managed by the agency’s Bengaluru office. The agency will handle the entire brand strategy and creative duties for Ruosh.

Madison Media gets Amol Dighe on board

Madison Media has appointed Amol Dighe as CEO, Madison Media Ultra, and head investments, Madison Media Group. Based in Mumbai, Dighe will look after the agency’s Madison Media Ultra unit which handles the Godrej and Marico accounts. His last stint was at CA Media.

Snapchat hires its first employee in India

Durgesh Kaushik has joined as head of market development for Snapchat in India. He will be responsible for driving strategic partnerships and community development. Prior to this, he was the CEO and co-founder of Wishfie.

Rejig at Timex
Ajay Dhyani has been appointed as the head of marketing at Timex, and Manoj Joshi is now the head of sales for India and SAARC countries. Dhyani has spent over five years at Timex, while Joshi has been with the company for over two decades.

Hansa Research hires a new CEO

Hansa Research has appointed Praveen Nijhara as its CEO. He joins from Kantar IMRB, and takes over from Ashok Das.

Disney’s Kanan Dave joins Entropy

Dave joins Entropy — an agency that digitally manages celebrities and social media influencers — as senior vice president, operations.

