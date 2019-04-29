In The News

Twitter India has a new managing director Twitter india has brought on board Manish Maheshwari, the former CEO of Network18 Digital, as managing director. Based in Delhi, he will oversee Twitter India\u2019s teams in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and report to Maya Hari, Twitter\u2019s VP and managing director of Asia Pacific. Maheshwari will be responsible for growing Twitter\u2019s audience and revenues in India. New business win for Mullen Lintas Ruosh, a footwear and accessories brand, has signed Mullen Lintas as its brand agency. The account will be managed by the agency\u2019s Bengaluru office. The agency will handle the entire brand strategy and creative duties for Ruosh. Madison Media gets Amol Dighe on board Madison Media has appointed Amol Dighe as CEO, Madison Media Ultra, and head investments, Madison Media Group. Based in Mumbai, Dighe will look after the agency\u2019s Madison Media Ultra unit which handles the Godrej and Marico accounts. His last stint was at CA Media. Also read:\u00a0Pawan Hans latest to hit by financial crisis after Kingfisher, Jet Airways; says unable to pay April salaries Snapchat hires its first employee in India Durgesh Kaushik has joined as head of market development for Snapchat in India. He will be responsible for driving strategic partnerships and community development. Prior to this, he was the CEO and co-founder of Wishfie. Rejig at Timex Ajay Dhyani has been appointed as the head of marketing at Timex, and Manoj Joshi is now the head of sales for India and SAARC countries. Dhyani has spent over five years at Timex, while Joshi has been with the company for over two decades. Hansa Research hires a new CEO Hansa Research has appointed Praveen Nijhara as its CEO. He joins from Kantar IMRB, and takes over from Ashok Das. Disney\u2019s Kanan Dave joins Entropy Dave joins Entropy \u2014 an agency that digitally manages celebrities and social media influencers \u2014 as senior vice president, operations.