In The News

Published: December 31, 2018 2:28 AM

Viacom18 and TV18 launch ‘value pack’

In line with TRAI’s new tariff regime, the networks have launched a value pack comprising top channels across genres — news, general entertainment, kids entertainment, youth and English entertainment, music, infotainment and movies — at Rs 1 per day. Fifty other packs as well as customised regional entertainment packs are also on offer.

Star India promotes Kevin Vaz

Kevin Vaz is now the CEO of regional entertainment channels at Star. He was previously the CEO of South entertainment channels, and prior to that he was business head of the English cluster.

Spaces brings Twinkle Khanna on board

As the brand’s chief style officer, the actor turned writer will offer quirky tricks and tips on home linen in a series of digital masterclass videos.

