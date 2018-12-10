In The News

By: | Published: December 10, 2018 4:40 PM

Piyush Pandey named Ogilvy’s global CCO

Currently the executive chairman and creative director for Ogilvy South Asia, Pandey will take on the new role from January 1, 2019. He will be the first Indian to become the agency’s worldwide creative director. Pandey joined the agency in 1982 and has created many noteworthy campaigns for brands such as Cadbury, Fevicol and Asian Paints.

Posterscope launches digital OOH ad exchange

Dentsu Aegis Network’s OOH arm has launched ROOH (real time out of home), a planning-buying platform (including programmatic) for digital OOH inventories. In another development, Isobar — Dentsu’s digital agency — has roped in Prashant Mehta as senior VP, global head of delivery.

Cargill India promotes Simon George

He is now president for Cargill India and will continue in his current role as the managing director for Cargill’s starches, sweeteners and texturisers business in India.

Discovery India rolls out new rate card

Under the newly published MRP and bouquet rates, the network’s SD channels are priced between Rs 1 and Rs 4, while its HD channels have been priced between Rs 4 and Rs 6.

ZEEL launches three new shows for global market

Global Content Hub by Zee, the content syndication division of ZEEL, has launched three new drama series at the ongoing Asia TV Forum in Singapore.

BEI Confluence wins Radico Khaitan account

As the media AOR, the agency will handle its media planning, buying, execution and evaluation.

