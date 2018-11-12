In The News

Published: November 12, 2018

Zee Network’s Deepak Rajyadhakshya has joined as head of Colors Marathi and Raj Kannan as head of programming for Colors Tamil.

Viacom18, zee group, ndtvViacom18

Viacom18 strengthens regional team

Zee Network’s Deepak Rajyadhakshya has joined as head of Colors Marathi and Raj Kannan as head of programming for Colors Tamil. ABP group’s Biswarup Das has joined as head, marketing – Colors Bangla and Colors Odia. New appointments have been made for Colors Kannada and Gujarati too.

ZEE5 brings Publicis Capital on board

As its global creative and digital agency, Publicis Capital will drive ZEE5’s international communications, creative campaigns and digital initiatives.

Facebook teams up with AFP

With this tie-up, Facebook looks to combat the spread of ‘fake news’ on its platform ahead of 2019 general elections. This will include clamping down on manipulated photos and videos.

NDTV witnesses best Q2 in 14 years

NDTV Group and NDTV Ltd (its broadcast operations) have turned profitable in Q2 of FY19. Its broadcast operations declared a profit of Rs 19 lakh in the quarter ending September 30. The profit at the group level was Rs 59 lakh.

TRAI to launch consumer outreach programme

The idea behind the outreach programme is to create user awareness on the nuances of the new tariff order and interconnection regulation framework for the broadcasting sector.

