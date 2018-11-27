In the fast lane! New Hyundai Santro clocks more than 38,500 bookings

New Santro has received more than 38,500 bookings and 211,000 enquiries since its national launch on October 23.

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), the country’s second-largest car manufacturer, on Monday said the all new Santro has received more than 38,500 bookings and 211,000 enquiries since its national launch on October 23.

Y K Koo, MD & CEO of HMIL, said: “The all new Santro is a true expression of Hyundai brand in India. The modern stylish tall boy design, new age technology, comfortable and premium cabin, all around safety and performance have won aspirations of Indian customers, making it a trendsetter product. We are overwhelmed with the positive customer response and strong appreciation.”

The new Santro is the first Hyundai model to offer the best in segment, in-house developed smart auto AMT technology and the company-fitted CNG with contribution of 30% and 18%, respectively, generating strong customer response, the company said. Hyundai had registered the highest-ever domestic sales of 52,001 units and cumulative sales of 65,020 units (including exports) for the month of October 2018.

HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub and its fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.

It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, the West Asia, Latin America, Australia and the Asia-Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 495 dealers and more than 1,309 service points across India. Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad.

The R&D centre endeavours to be a centre of excellence in automobile engineering.