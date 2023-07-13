IN-SPACe: Readying startups for future space odysseys

The autonomous nodal agency of the department of space, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), instituted in 2020, has been working on increasing private participation in the Indian space industry with some success stories already in its file. With a number of space tech startups coming up in India, the agency has thrown its doors open to these startups to bring them into the larger space industry.

“IN-SPACe has received more than 290 applications from 215 non-governmental entities (NGEs). Of these, 90 are startups and 68 are from MSMEs and large industries. The applications cover all domains of space activities such as satellite and launch vehicle manufacturing, space-based applications and ground segment manufacturing & services,” says Pawan Goenka, chairman, IN-SPACe, and former MD of Mahindra & Mahindra.

IN-SPACe provides NGEs with non-exclusive access to Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) test facilities, transfer of technology (ToT) and technical consultancy and mentorship. “Success stories from private entities include sub-orbital launch by Skyroot Aerospace, establishment of a launch pad by Agnikul Cosmos, indigenously developed satellite namely, the Thybolt-1&2 satellites by Dhruva Space, launch of payloads of private entities in the PSLV orbital experimental module for experimentations,” says Goenka. “IN-SPACe does not carry out any direct collaborative projects or activities with private entities. We are enablers, authorisers, supervisors and promoters. The agency is also not a funding agency but we have some limited funds from which we can support some of the startups,” he adds. Over 40 MoUs have been signed between IN-SPACe and NGEs.

The agency is also trying to address the challenges faced by a nascent private space industry. “When it comes to the space sector, the challenge of creating a vibrant environment for startups and capable players magnifies manifolds. In the area of ease of doing business also, the challenge mounts as space is a sensitive sector. In order to adopt best practices in the space industry IN-SPACe is working towards a single window system for authorisation of proposals,” says Goenka.

In March 2023, IN-SPACe announced a seed fund scheme. The scheme supports startups that aim to develop innovative space products and services which can improve the quality of life of people in India and around the world. “We received 62 proposals from NGEs applications that are under review,” says Goenka.

IN-SPACe is working with the ministry of external affairs and department of space for enabling space diplomacy. “We intend to project India as a global manufacturing hub for space activities by way of public private partnership (PPP) model which can realise the goal of Aatmnirbhar Bharat,” says Goenka. It is working with a couple of multinational companies to find commercial opportunities for Indian NGEs while driving the revised FDI policy that can pitch India as an attractive destination for space activities.

Further, the agency is also working on a regulatory framework that addresses safety and security which aligns with the Indian Space Policy 2023. “Inputs from NGEs are taken at various stages and suggestions, feedback are incorporated. However, currently, IN-SPACe is not working on projects with the defence space agency and defence space research organisation,” says Goenka.

With clearly laid out goals in the Indian Space Policy 2023, IN-SPACe is working towards accelerating the growth of the Indian space sector by devising a vision for 2032 and a long-term strategy. The number of space startups have gone up, from just 1 in 2014 to more than 190 in 2023.The investment in the sector has increased from $6 million in 2019 to over $150 million in 2023.

“In order to compete globally, Indian NGEs should focus on skill development and capacity building under all the space verticals,” says Goenka. “Discussions are on with Isro, National Skill Development Council, Atal Innovation Mission and various institutes to design and develop specialised skill development courses with practical training, namely, rocket modelling and satellite manufacturing,” he adds.

IN-SPACe also wants to leverage the existing Indian technology academic network. It has worked with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, IIT Bombay, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) Dehradun, and Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Trivandrum, and has developed a set of space technology courses. The implementation has already started at IIT Madras.

A NEW ORBIT

IN-SPACe is a key enabler for space-based activities in the private sector

It is headed by former Mahindra & Mahindra MD Pawan Goenka

Received more than 290 applications from 215 non-governmental entities

Over 40 MoUs signed between IN-SPACe and private sector players

Over $150 m investment in the sector, more than 190 space startups today