‘In October, market value of AIL’s investments in Murugappa group listed companies at Rs 9,484 crore’

The market value of Murugappa group’s holding company — Ambadi Investments (AIL) — in the listed companies of the group as on October 14, 2019 was pegged at Rs 9,484 crore, said a Crisil report in November 2019. It assumes significance at a time when Valli Arunachalam, the eldest daughter of former executive chairman late MV Murugappan, raised the gender bias issue with the group management. Valli Arunachalam is holding little over 8% in Ambadi Investments and has been demanding a seat on the AIL board for long.

Crisil said AIL’s financial flexibility was healthy, supported by the market value of its investments in EID (38.47% shareholding), TII (36.36%), CUMI (29.63%), CIFCO (4.31%) and CFHL (37.91%). The market value of AIL’s direct shareholding in these companies was at Rs 9,484 crore as on October 14, 2019. This provides a healthy cover of over 20 times for the rated debt. AIL may retain its current holdings except to retire the rated debt, it added.

AIL is likely to receive steady dividend inflows from its direct shareholding in the Murugappa group’s operating companies. The dividend inflow is expected to be sufficient to meet internal fund requirements. At present, there is no outstanding debt. The company also has a diversified investment portfolio, and benefits from the strong credit risk profiles of CUMI, EID, CIFCO, TI and CFHL, as well as the strong reputation of the Murugappa group, Crisil said in its November 2019 report.

AIL has strong liquidity supported by debt-free balance sheet and healthy cash accruals of over Rs 80 crore annually. AIL also maintains cash surplus, which provides additional comfort to the rating. Besides, while AIL may take additional debt to fund its stake further in key operating entities, the maximum debt will be capped at Rs 340 crore.

Although interest payments on any future debt programme can be met through dividend flows, AIL will have to resort to refinancing the debt to meet principal repayments. It should be able to refinance any debt obligation, given the strength of the market value of the shares it holds, as well as the healthy reputation enjoyed by the Murugappa group, Crisil had said.

AIL is the ultimate holding company for the Rs 37,000-crore Murugappa group. The company is entirely owned by the promoter family. Crisil also pointed out then that exposure to market-related risks may persist, as financial flexibility, in terms of cover available, will, to some extent, depend on prevailing market sentiments and share prices. Any increase in systemic risks, leading to a sharp fall in the share prices of CUMI, EID, CIFCO, TI and CFHL is a key rating sensitivity factor.

As on March 31, 2019, Ambadi Investments’ revenue increased to Rs 149 crore, compared with Rs 123 crore in the previous fiscal. The profit for FY19 was higher at Rs 128 crore, against Rs 111 crore in FY18.