In major win for Dr Reddy’s, US court allows sale of generic Suboxone Film

US court allows Dr Reddy’s to sell generic Suboxone Film

The US Supreme Court has cleared the way for Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for launching the generic version of Indivior’s opioid addiction treatment, Suboxone Film. The apex court turned down the UK-based Indivior’s plea to stay a lower court’s order that paved the way for the launch.

“On February 19, the Supreme Court of the US denied Indivior’s motion to stay issuance of the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s (CAFC) mandate vacating the Preliminary Injunction (PI) granted against DRL. The CAFC subsequently issued the mandate vacating the PI granted against DRL,” Indivior said in a regulatory filing.

Following the top court order, Indivior said that its US affiliate has launched an authorised generic version of Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film in the US market. Brokerage firm Investec recently said the recent spate of approvals for other companies to market the drug could shorten the period of high profitability for Dr Reddy’s. It said the overall opportunity would be reduced significantly by second quarter of FY20, with four to five players coming into the market.

In June last year, the USFDA approved Dr Reddy’s buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film, in four strengths including 2 mg/0.5 mg, 4 mg/1 mg, 8 mg/2 mg, and 12 mg/3 mg, for sale in the US market. The product was launched immediately after approval. However, sales and commercialisation activities were stopped as a result of a court-imposed temporary restraining order against Dr Reddy’s.

The Indian drug major had booked sales of around $10-15 million days after its launch in July before it was stayed by the court. While Dr Reddy’s did not comment on the market opportunity, analysts expect the company to earn around $50-75 million from this generic version. Suboxone had sales of around $786 billion in the US for the first nine months of 2018.

The drug accounts for about 80% of Indivior’s sales.

Indivior, earlier in February, reported $1.01 billion in sales for 2018. Once generic versions are available, it said that it could lose up to 80% of its market share within months. A Reuters report said that the US, which accounts for 80% of Indivior’s revenue, faces an opioid abuse epidemic that President Donald Trump has declared a public health emergency, signalling a big opportunity for Indivior’s newer opioid addiction treatments and Suboxone, which generates the bulk of its revenue.