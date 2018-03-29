In just 27 years, India has moved from 10,000 cars to 2.7 lakh cars a month, says hotshot financier

India buys 2.7 lakh cars a month, says V Vaidyanathan of Capital First. (Image: Reuters)

Pointing to the rise of the country in the last three decades, V Vaidyanathan of Capital First said that the country has risen from buying just 10,000 cars a month in 1990 to 2.7 lakh cars a month in 2018. Speaking at the India Economic Conclave 2018, Vaidyanathan pointed out that India’s GDP has risen manifold in the same period, from $316 billion in the early 90’s to above $2.4 trillion currently. Vaidyanathan said that it is important for the small businesses to also grow, to ensure a holistic growth and avoid crony capitalism that only benefits the wealthy corporates.

According to Vaidyanathan, the Indian government recognizes the importance of the private sector, as evidenced by the rise in them number of private sector companies. Vaidyanathan noted that 10 private sector banks have been incorporated in the last 10 years, while there have been none in the public sector. According to the expert, this is also in alignment with global best practices.

Vaidyanathan points out that in mighty economies such as the United Kingdom and the United States the private sector companies dominate the economy, while the government focuses on the administration ensuring efficient allocation of capital. Lauding the Narendra Modi-led government’s initiatives surrounding big ticket reforms such as the Aadhar and the implementation of GST, Vaidyanathan said that the GST will benefit the economy at large in the years to come.

In his address, Vaidyanathan also noted that the government has ensured that there is efficient allocation of credit to the small businesses. “Today, even the small shopkeeper uses the mobile phone and laptops to manage his business. This was unthinkable even 10 years back,” he noted. Citing a recent Morgan Stanley report which said that the Indian economy can top $5 trillion by 2025, given the shift towards a digital economy. “Today, we’re no longer just talking about demographic dividend but also digital dividend,” he said.