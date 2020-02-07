In its long lorn, any company is valued on its mileage: Sanjeev Bikhchandani

nfo Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani said on Thursday that for food aggregators like Zomato to enter the space and compete with their clients is a grey area.

Info Edge is one of the top investors in food ordering and restaurant discovery platform Zomato. “Zomato’s cloud kitchen is limited to setting up kitchens by providing infrastructure, etc and then inviting clients to take it over. What Zomato does is because it has this data available, it can find out what cuisine is in short supply and tries to fill that demand. Should aggregators set up their own cloud kitchen brand and compete with restaurant clients? It’s a grey area,” Bikhchandani told FE’s managing editor Sunil Jain in a fireside chat at the India Digital Summit, organised by IAMAI.

When asked about the issue of predatory pricing and that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is looking into such allegations against Flipkart and Amazon, Bikhchandani said, “Predatory pricing is wrong, it is bad.” He, however, asked as to how does one access predatory pricing. Citing the example of Policy Bazaar, Bikhchandani said the start-up changed a sector which was famous for complex insurance policies, helped people by “removing smoke and mirrors in insurance” and improved transparency. Here too there can be questions raised that such an aggregation has led to prices declining.

Talking about the issue of predatory pricing by food aggregators, Bikhchandani said, “In the case of Zomato, if somebody comes out with cloud kitchen, the rent is much lower and real estate price is less. You are just making food and delivering it to the customer. Should Zomato therefore be held for this? No, the customer is getting cheaper food because it costs less. So I don’t think what Zomato is doing is unreasonable.”

Bikhchandani, however, said that such practices are just stop-gap arrangements. “Look in the long run, any company is valued on its mileage. Sooner or later these companies will have to make a profit. To make a profit they have to drive prices higher then their costs.”

When asked what a venture capitalist looks for in a start-up, he said the most important thing which he looks is whether the start up has a “direction”. “There is always some quest to look for natural traction in a start-up. For instance, when we invested in Zomato or in Policy Bazaar, it was a totally new business, but it had very sharp value proposition.”