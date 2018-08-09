In Ikea’s Hyderabad store, 1,000 products available under Rs 200; check which items

World’s biggest furniture giant Ikea opened its first store in Hyderabad today. (Representative image)

Ikea Hyderabad store: Keeping in mind the price sensitive Indian customer, Swedish furniture behemoth Ikea is offering 1,000 products including cutlery and stuffed toys for under Rs 200. According to the company’s website, various products including table lamp, wall clock, a 12-piece cutlery set, cushion covers were seen to be priced below Rs 200. “At IKEA, you’ll find our range of well designed, affordable home furnishing solutions – all waiting to be tried out. This way, you can plop down on the sofas, open up the wardrobes and feel the rugs to decide what you like best while you’re in the store,” Ikea said on its website.

World’s biggest furniture giant Ikea opened its first store in Hyderabad today. IKEA Group CEO Jesper Brodin noted that it has a long term commitment to India, which is an important market for Ikea, adding that opening of the first store in India is a milestone in the company’s journey in the country. The store in Hyderabad, with a huge investment of Rs 1,000 crore is spread across a sprawling 4 lakh square foot.

About 6 lakh eager customers were reportedly expected to throng the megastore. Out of the total investment outlay of Rs 10,500 crore for India operations, Ikea has so far invested Rs 4,500 crore in its various India projects. India’s first Ikea retail outlet is located at IKEA HITEC City in the Raidurg suburb of Rangareddy district in India’s fourth largest city of Hyderabad.

Apart from just the furniture store, Ikea has also launched a 1,000-seater restaurant, with both Indian and Swedish cuisines, including biryani and meatballs, at attractive prices. The firm’s website said that Biryani is available for Rs 99, and chicken meatballs will be sold for Rs 149. The restaurant opens at 9.30 am, and will close at 10.30 pm at night. “IKEA Restaurant offers a variety of meals, including children’s options, vegetarian and Indian,” the firm’s website said.