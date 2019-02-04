In Anil Ambani’s RCom’s bankruptcy, here’s how Ericsson has managed to stay in the game

Ericsson’s claimed amount of Rs 1,150 crore was admitted by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in May last year.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday agreed to hear plea filed by Swedish firm Ericsson against Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications (RCom) on February 12, while passing an interim order that no asset of the debt-laden company should be sold or transferred without its prior approval, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Ericsson moved NCLAT after RCom said it has decided to file for insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. If RCom undergoes insolvency proceedings, Ericsson, which is an operational creditor, would be paid after financial creditors.

Since Ericsson’s claimed amount of Rs 1,150 crore was admitted by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in May last year while hearing its petition to initiate insolvency proceedings against RCom, the Swedish company will have some edge over other operational creditors.

Ericsson will be an operational creditor with admitted dues. However, it will make no difference to its status. In case of resolution, Ericsson will get the percentage what other operational creditors would get.

The only difference would be that in case of Ericsson the amount would be admitted whereas in case of other operational operators their claims may be disputed,” Punit Dutt Tyagi, Executive Partner at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan told Financial Express Online.

Here all you need to know about Ericsson’s story in RCom’s case