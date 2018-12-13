In a first, Tata Trusts creates vice chairman post

By: | Published: December 13, 2018 4:10 AM

Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata group’s parent company Tata Sons, will have — for the first time — the post of vice-chairman, which will be shared by Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan.

tata trust, tata sonsSrinivasan, a director on the board of Tata Sons, is the chairman of Sundaram-Clayton and TVS Motor.

Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata group’s parent company Tata Sons, will have — for the first time — the post of vice-chairman, which will be shared by Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan. “The trustees of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, Sir Ratan Tata Trust, JRD Tata Trust, RD Tata Trust, Tata Education Trust, Tata Social Welfare Trust and Sarvajanik Seva Trust met earlier today and unanimously decided to appoint Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan as vice-chairmen of all of the said Trusts,” a statement said.

Srinivasan, a director on the board of Tata Sons, is the chairman of Sundaram-Clayton and TVS Motor. He is also a trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. Singh is a former defence secretary and has also served as the chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh in the past. In August, he was inducted as a trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, after stepping down from the board of Tata Sons upon reaching retirement age of 70 years.

