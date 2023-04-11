Improper manpower planning led to delayed onboarding of freshers: Analysts

Information technology service provider, LTIMindtree which is facing flak from IT unions for delaying onboarding of freshers, did not do manpower planning in the right way, according to analysts.

Freshers who received offer letters in January last year from the company are still waiting to be on-boarded and the company has asked them to undergo a new training programme to prove their eligibility. As on December 31, 2022, LTIMindtree had about 86,462 employees.

“There are many nitty-gritty issues that need to be looked at while having a merger. Manpower planning needs to be accurate because there will always be skills overlapping during mergers, but it’s difficult because a new merged entity would need to have both the clarity and the visibility of work flow and business in future,” an HR analyst said.

LTIMindtree didn’t respond to mails, stating that the company is in the silence period in the run-up to the January-March quarter earnings.

Pareekh Jain, founder of Pareekh Consulting, said, “Before the merger in 2021-22, both LTI and Mindtree were growing aggressively at 20% plus. Even their hirings were aggressive. The two aggressive companies merged at a time when the world was witnessing Ukraine war and macroeconomic headwinds.”

Harpreet Singh Saluja, president of Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) said that about 700 freshers are waiting for onboarding by LTIMindtree and the union has received complaints from several freshers. He added several other IT companies have also delayed onboarding of freshers.

Normally IT companies give the offer letters to freshers one year in advance (when students are in their final year) and onboard them in a phased manner. They have limited capacity to train them in one go. So, they on-board them in different quarters.