Important update for Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+ users in India

Galaxy S9/S9+ customers will have a choice to stay connected to two VoLTE networks (Reuters)

Samsung on Friday said that it is rolling out three key initiatives for Galaxy S9 and S9+ users in an attempt to expand and offer its services in India.

The three initiatives are dual Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) feature, one-time screen replacement offer and new 18 Augmented Reality (AR)-based emoji stickers, a Samsung spokesperson said in a statement.

With dual VoLTE, Galaxy S9/S9+ customers will have a choice to stay connected to two VoLTE networks simultaneously and to choose the data network that most suits their needs.

Users who purchase Galaxy S9 and S9+ devices from June 1 to June 30 will be eligible to avail the one-month screen replacement offer from a Samsung authorized service center at Rs 1,999 within 9 months from the purchase.

Additionally, the smartphones’ camera app update, available in the ‘My apps’ section of the “Galaxy Apps” store, has expanded its AR Emoji library by adding 18 new stickers.

The Samsung flagship duo was launched earlier this year.

The 64GB and 256GB variants of S9 are priced at Rs 57,900 and Rs 65,900 respectively.

Similarly, Galaxy S9+ in available in India at Rs 64,900 for the 64GB model, and Rs 72,900 for the 256GB variant.

Both the phones are available in lilac purple, coral blue and midnight black colours in India.