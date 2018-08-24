Important alert for Yes Bank account holders – Check full text of the message

Yes Bank. (PTI)

Yes Bank has issued an important alert for its customers. The bank via SMS and email has said that all the transaction channels will be closed on August 26. “We’re undertaking scheduled maintenance activity on August 26 from 1 am – 4:30 am & 5:30 am – 10 am. All transactions channels will not be functional during this time,” the message sent by Yes Bank read.

Full text of the email sent by Yes Bank:-

“Dear Customer,

In our continuous endeavor to provide you with superior banking experience, we are undertaking a scheduled maintenance activity on our systems.

All our transaction channels including, Net Banking, Mobile Banking, Electronic Payments (NEFT/RTGS/IMPS), ATM, Debit Card transactions, SMS Banking and USSD Banking will not be functional on Sunday, 26th Aug 2018 from 1:00 am IST to 4:30 am IST and from 5:30 am IST until 10:00 am IST. While we have scheduled the activity such as to cause minimal disruption to your business activities, we request you to plan your banking activity at alternative hours.

We request your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience caused during this time. In case of any clarifications please reach out to us on 1800-2000 .

YES FOR YOU

Yours truly,

YES BANK LIMITED”

Yes Bank earlier on July 4, said it received approval from capital markets regulator Sebi to start mutual fund business. This approval is subsequent to the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) approval granted to Yes Bank to sponsor a mutual fund followed by SEBIs in-principle approval received subsequently, the bank said in a statement today.

“Yes Asset Management (India) Limited (YAMIL) will leverage YES BANKs Knowledge Banking expertise and relationship capital across retail, corporate and institutional investors to effectively channelise their assets in equity and debt capital markets,” the bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor said.