Impairment hit: GMR Infra’s Q4 loss at Rs 2,341 cr

By: |
Published: May 30, 2019 9:48:36 AM

GMR Infrastructure suffered Rs 2341.25 crore loss on consolidated basis during the quarter ended March 31, owing to impairment losses of some of the power assets, the infra major said in a filing with bourses Thursday.

The company reported Rs 4.81 crore profit after tax during the same quarter in FY18. (Website image)

GMR Infrastructure suffered Rs 2341.25 crore loss on consolidated basis during the quarter ended March 31, owing to impairment losses of some of the power assets, the infra major said in a filing with bourses Thursday. The company reported Rs 4.81 crore profit after tax during the same quarter in FY18. Consolidated total income stood at Rs 2293.63 crore during the quarter under discussion against Rs 2234.88 crore in the same quarter in FY18, it said.

GMR booked an impairment loss of Rs 1,242.72 crore in the value of Group’s investment in GMR Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries/joint ventures , while it has accounted Rs 969.58 crore as impairment loss for GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd an associate of the Group, total Rs 2212.30 crore. GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Limited (‘GCEL’) is engaged in development and operation of 2 X 685 MW coal based power project and had declared commercial operations of Unit I on November 1, 2015 and Unit II on March 31, 2016 of its 1,370 MW coal based thermal power plant at Raipur district Chhattisgarh.

GCEL docs not have any long-term PP currently and has been incurring losses since the commencement of its commercial operations and has accumulated losses of Rs 4,228.51 crore as on March 31, 2019. GMR’s Airport segment reported Rs 1357.44 crore revenues with Rs 271.02 profit in Q4FY19. It garnered against Rs 1215.06 crore revenues in Q4FY18 with Rs 1,215.06 profit. Passenger traffic at Delhi Airport grew by 5 per cent YoY to 69.2 million passengers in FY19 from 65.7 million in FY18. It generated Cash Profit of Rs 885 crore in FY19 against Rs 807 crore in FY18. Hyderabad Airport passenger traffic grew by 16 per cent YoY to 21.4 million in FY19 from 18.3 million in FY18. Mactan Cebu Airport in Philippines generated Cash Profit of Rs 359 crore in FY19 as against Rs 216 crore in FY 18.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Impairment hit: GMR Infra’s Q4 loss at Rs 2,341 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition