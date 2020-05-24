Immense opportunities for pharma, medical equipment industries in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that there are immense opportunities in the field of pharmaceutical, medical equipment and herbal medicines in the state, and directed officials to prepare a policy in this regard after consulting experts within a week.

The chief minister was reviewing the presentation of the proposal of Pharma Park and Medical Device Park at his residence here on Saturday, a statement issued here by the UP Government said.

He said there are many well-known institutions in the state.

“Make the maximum utilisation of their abilities. Also connect these with Pharma Park and Pharma Device Park. I have requested the Centre for Pharma Park and Medical Device Park. Keeping this in mind, start preparations regarding this as soon as possible.”

He added, “We do not have shortage of land bank. The Revenue Department alone has a land bank of 1.66 lakh acres. This land is available in all the nine climatic zones of the state. The government will also provide skill development incentives and other concessions to the investing companies as per the requirement. While making any proposal, keep the possibilities of Bundelkhand also in focus.”