Ilker Ayci turns down Tata group’s offer to be Air India CEO with ‘heavy heart’

Ayci said he wishes to continue his career by pursuing “alternative opportunities”.

By Rajesh Kurup

Former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci has turned down the Tata group’s offer to head Air India as its CEO and managing director, saying his appointment was “coloured” by the Indian media. Ayci was to take charge of the airline from April 1.

Tata Sons, the holding firm of Tata group companies, had on February 14 announced Ayci’s appointment, subject to regulatory approvals, following the takeover of the loss-making carrier from the government.

“Since the announcement, I have been carefully following news in some sections of the Indian media attempting to colour my appointment with undesirable colours. As a business leader who has always prioritised professional credo, and more importantly, the happiness and well-being of my family above all else, I have come to the conclusion that it would not be a feasible or an honourable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such narrative,” Ayci said in a statement.

Stating that the decision was taken with a “heavy heart”, Ayci said this was also conveyed to Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran at a recent meeting. He also thanked Chandrasekaran and the Tata group for the opportunity. Ayci said he wishes to continue his career by pursuing “alternative opportunities”.

His appointment was subject to security clearance from the ministry of home affairs and other statutory approvals. However, reports had surfaced about some uncertainties in this regard as Ayci was seen to be close to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is perceived by the government to be closer to Pakistan. In the past, Erdogan had referred to the Kashmir issue in his address at the UN General Assembly to which India had raised strong objections.

Ayci was Erdogan’s personal adviser in 1994 and had served as the chairman of Turkish Airlines from 2015 till he took the Tata assignment.

The Tata group’s decision to appoint Ayci was opposed by RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), which had stated that the government should not give clearance to the appointment “keeping in view national security”. SJM’s co-convener Ashwani Mahajan had stated that it was a “sensitive” issue.

In the earlier statement that announced his appointment, Ayci had said, “I am delighted and honoured to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilise the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality.”

Born in Istanbul in 1971, Ayci is an alumnus of Bilkent University’s department of Political Science and Public Administration. After a research stay on political science at the UK’s Leeds University in 1995, he also completed an international relations master’s programme from the Marmara University, Istanbul, in 1997.

This is the second instance in recent times when a CEO-designate has turned down the offer to lead a Tata group company after an announcement.

In 2021, Marc Llistosella, who was named the MD and CEO of Tata Motors, had declined to take up the position. Llistosella, a former Daimler executive, was to join the automaker from July 1, 2021, following the completion of the five-year term of CEO and MD Guenter Butschek on June 30, 2021. However, no reasons were provided for the decision.