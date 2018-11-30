IL&FS total defaults cross Rs 5,000 crore

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 5:09 AM

IL&FS Group has now defaulted on an amount in excess of Rs 5,000 crore after its financial services arm IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) on Thursday said it was unable to repay a term loan, including interest, of Rs 251.85 crore due on the day.

IL&FS total defaults, IFIN, IL&FS, NCD, Uday KotakIL&FS and its numerous subsidiaries have so far missed multiple repayments. Between now and March 2019, IL&FS needs to repay slightly more than Rs 1,500 crore in NCDs, bonds and commercial papers.

IL&FS Group has now defaulted on an amount in excess of Rs 5,000 crore after its financial services arm IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) on Thursday said it was unable to repay a term loan, including interest, of Rs 251.85 crore due on the day. This takes the total defaulted amount to Rs 5,150.6 crore. Earlier this week, on Monday, IFIN had defaulted on a short-term deposit of Rs 218.25 crore.

IL&FS Transportation Networks also on Monday informed the stock exchanges it was unable to repay interest amount of Rs 55.35 lakh and Rs 1.74 crore due on non-convertible debentures (NCDs), due between August 25 and November 24. Till then, the group had defaulted on an amount totalling around Rs 4,898.75 crore.

Also read| These 3 brands sold most smartphones on Diwali; record 26% growth in sales this festive season

IL&FS and its numerous subsidiaries have so far missed multiple repayments. Between now and March 2019, IL&FS needs to repay slightly more than Rs 1,500 crore in NCDs, bonds and commercial papers. The government-appointed board, headed by Uday Kotak, has initiated the process of selling assets via a public auction to generate funds for repaying numerous creditors. IL&FS Group has outstanding borrowings in excess of Rs 90,000 crore, of which more than half are in bank loans.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. IL&FS total defaults cross Rs 5,000 crore
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition