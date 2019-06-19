IL&FS scam: Audit firm noted lapses by IFIN but looked the other way

By Anwesha Ganguly The investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into the affairs of IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN), which is the basis on which the ministry of corporate affairs has filed a chargesheet in a Mumbai court against the company management, found that BSR & Associates, an affiliate of KPMG, which was IFIN\u2019s auditor, had on May 2018 raised queries about at least 17 of the company\u2019s loan facilities being used for evergreening but ultimately never highlighted it in their report. As is known, the MCA has also moved the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal seeking a five-year ban on BSR & Associates and Deloitte Haskin & Sells for failing to do their statutory duty as auditors. BSR & Associates along with Deloitte Haskin & Sells were auditors for IFIN in FY18 and in FY19 BSR was the sole auditor. The audit firm\u2019s (BSR & Associates) team raised queries on evergreening of loans extended to companies, including Unitech, Parsavnath Developers, Siva Group, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, KVK Energy & Infrastructure in an email to the company\u2019s management. The BSR team queried Ramesh Bawa, then CEO and managing director of IFIN, on RBI\u2019s 2017 inspection report findings as well, sources said. Bawa told the auditor that all fresh loans were given against additional security and assured them that the flagged-off borrowers were \u201cpositive for recovery\u201d. Sampath Ganesh, partner at BSR Associates, justified the failure to report fraud by saying it was not explicitly stated in loan approval documents that the fresh loans were disbursed for repayment of old outstanding ones, sources said. In emails to IFIN\u2019s officials, the audit team noted 17 instances, including a loan of Rs 12 crore extended to a subsidiary of Unitech, which was then used to repay interest on previous loans. Similarly, the BSR team had noted that Ansal Properties made interest payment on previous loan facility from fresh loans amounting to Rs 10 crore given in the months of June, November and December 2017. In the case of Parsavnath, the audit team observed that fresh loans were later disbursed to service an account which became stressed in July 2015. In the case of ABG International as well, fresh and unsecuritied loans were given to the company to service previous loans. Read Also| EU to India: How will you double farmers' income by 2022?\u00a0 The SFIO had in its chargesheet said that IFIN management extended loans to group companies of defaulting borrowers to avoid non-performing asset classification. Fresh loans were used for repayment of old ones until the final loan facility was written off or went unrecognised. Ganesh, in his statement to the SFIO, also blamed the absence of regulatory clarity from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the audit firm\u2019s inaction. \u201cEvergreening was under RBI\u2019s consideration having identified some transactions in the RBI draft inspection report for the year ended March 31 2017, pending receipt of the final report even after about 5 to 8 months of issue of draft report resulting in the absence of regulatory clarity on what kind of transactions should be regarded as \u2018evergreening\u2019,\u201d Sampath told SFIO, as per excerpts of the interim report seen by FE. The RBI had pointed out IFIN\u2019s flouting group exposure norms in 2015, even though it did not impose any penalties or take corrective action, SFIO\u2019s probe found. The central bank only clarified its position on classification of group companies and IFIN\u2019s negative net owned fund (NOF) and credit adequacy ratio in November 2017. Net owned fund is the aggregate of paid up equity capital and free reserves on company\u2019s balance sheets. A registered NBFC, such as IFIN, is required to have a NOF of Rs 2 crore. The SFIO report has recommended that RBI conduct internal investigations into why action was not taken at the right time to prevent ballooning of the matter. BSR & Associates, KPMG\u2019s affiliate in India, in response to FE\u2019s queries said its audit of IFIN was done in accordance with the applicable auditing standards and legal framework. "We will defend our position in accordance with the law, and are confident that the judicial process will confirm BSR\u2019s position," the firm said in an email response.