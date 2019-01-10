IL&FS says received strong response for road projects

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 5:22 AM

IL&FS Group, on Wednesday, said, it has received a strong response with more than 30 expressions of interest for its domestic roads business housed under its subsidiary, IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL).

IL&FS, ITNL, ITNL road projectsAccording to sources, a host of companies as well as road and infrastructure investment platforms have evinced interest in purchasing ITNL’s road projects.

IL&FS Group, on Wednesday, said, it has received a strong response with more than 30 expressions of interest for its domestic roads business housed under its subsidiary, IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL). On December 17 last year, IL&FS had invited expressions of interest for 19 of its road projects, four of which are still under construction, seven annuity projects and eight toll road projects. The last date for submission of bids was January 8, 2018.

FE had reported on November 23 that Lone Star Funds and Cube Highways had already made offers to purchase ITNL’s road projects while the previous management was still in charge of the company. Subsequently, the government-appointed board cancelled all agreements and launched a bid process for the assets.

Also read| Wait before you recharge your DTH for full year; TRAI rules on TV channel prices to kick in soon

According to sources, a host of companies as well as road and infrastructure investment platforms have evinced interest in purchasing ITNL’s road projects. A statement by IL&FS said that the bids are currently being scrutinised and that it has received interest from a mix of strategic and financial players. After the scrutiny is over, qualifying interested bidders will then be invited to review information on the assets which will be shared with them so as to enable them to submit commercial bids. IL&FS said the objective of the new government-appointed board is to achieve the resolution of the ongoing crisis through certain measures, including divestiture of assets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. IL&FS says received strong response for road projects
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition