IL&FS resolution: NCLAT pulls up Centre over delay in completion of process

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday pulled up the Centre for its failure to complete the resolution process for the debt-ridden IL&FS Group within the stipulated 270-day timeframe. Around 315 days have gone by since the NCLAT stayed all proceedings against IL&FS and its 348 subsidiaries. The government had on October 1, 2018 taken over the IL&FS board.

“If you take more than 300 days, then how can others do it within 270 days? You are the ministry of corporate affairs. The draft (of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) was done by you. It is you who only gave us the timeframe,” a two-member NCLAT bench, headed by its chairperson justice SJ Mukhopadhaya, told the government counsel while hearing the IL&FS matter.

IL&FS not following its July 12 order also perturbed the appellate tribunal. On July 12, the NCLAT had directed the debt-ridden firm to file an update on the progress made in the resolution for ‘amber’ and ‘red’ companies. Companies that are able to partially pay off their loans were categorised as ‘amber’, ‘greens’ are those able to meet all their payment obligations. ‘Reds’ are those which cannot meet any of their obligations.

“In spite of our order dated July 12, 2019, no progress report has been filed by Union of India/IL&FS. You have not followed our direction. You took it casually. For the last there months, ‘amber’ matter is going on. ‘Amber’ is not amber because of the cloud. What is going on? We may close or ask the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to close the matter,” an aggrieved bench said.

The bench said both the adjudicating authority and the appellate tribunal were constantly being criticised in the media because of the delay in delivering judgements, but the fact of the matter is that even the government failed to come up with a resolution after 315 days.

When the government counsel tried to point out that IL&FS resolution ought to take time since it has a large number of subsidiaries, the bench retorted, saying, “The Union of India enacts the law. You are the person instrumental into setting the time-frame. Now, if the delay is from your side, how will we pass an order?”

Peeved at Il&FS for not following its July 12 order directing the debt-ridden firm to file an update on the progress made in the resolution for ‘amber’ and ‘red’ companies, the NCLAT asked Il&FS to submit the status report by tomorrow.

It directed IL&FS to pass final order and settle the claims of all the creditors with regard to three ‘amber’ companies which had been turned into ‘green’ companies following signing of a term sheet by the lenders before the next hearing scheduled on September 5.

“The Union of India/IL&FS should also give notice to all the financial creditors of the rest of the 10 amber entities and take preliminary step by taking their consent in the manner it was followed in the cases of three amber entities,” the bench wrote on the order.

It also directed IL&FS to “intimate the steps which they intend to take” with regard to all the 82 red entities. It also directed it not to sell, transfer, encumber, alienate or create any third-party right on any movable or immovable assets of any of the red entities without prior permission from former supreme court judge DK Jain, appointed to oversee resolution process for IL&FS.

The NCLAT directed IL&FS to call for meeting of financial creditors to ensure that the total process with regard to the amber entities is concluded on an early date.