IL&FS probe: Circuitous deals benefited firms, says ED

By Anwesha Ganguly & Mitali Salian

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) ongoing probe into IL&FS has revealed that several third-party vendors and companies were hand in glove with the former management in undertaking circuitous transactions, for which they profited in the form of additional interest income, sources told FE.

According to a senior official, “Five parties have already been questioned in the matter, more are being summoned.”

The ED office probe has revealed that external parties that moved funds for IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) to IL&FS Transport Network (ITNL) or its subsidiaries, charged at least 1% commission in some cases, the official said.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), in its probe, had identified circuitous transactions worth over `2,300 crore that IFIN routed through 14 external parties after November 2017.

In its criminal complaint filed on May 30, the SFIO charged 30 parties, including Ramesh Bawa, Arun Saha, K Ramchand, Hari Sankaran and the audit partners of IL&FS. However, these external parties were not charged in the SFIO’s complaint. The SFIO is undertaking a second, more detailed probe into these transactions.

The SFIO’s probe names companies, including GHV Hotels (India), Vistaar Financial Services (also referred to within the report as Vistar Financiers and Vistaar Financier), New India Structures, Sahaj E-village and Beigh Construction Company that were involved in these transactions with the IL&FS group. Several of the identified companies are associated with the SREI group.

The report, for instance, shows that as part of one chain of transactions, Vistaar extended around `200 crore to ITNL.

The SFIO report contains details from a statement given by an ex-director of the company that reads, “As VFPL is a regular client of SREI, they had taken a short-term loan from SREI on September 2017 of amount `185 crore but they were unable to repay them on time. So SREI co-ordinated and helped them get the loan from IFIN.”

The ED has not summoned anyone from SREI Infrastructure with relation to the probe, the official said.

The ED in June arrested Arun Saha, former joint-director of IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) and K Ramchand, former managing director of IL&FS Transport Network (ITNL). It has already questioned partners of audit firms Deloitte Haskin & Sells and BSR &Associates in the matter. The central agency also questioned representatives of ICRA and CARE Ratings on Thursday.

In an emailed reponse, CARE Ratings said, “We have been cooperating with the authorities and will continue to do so.” The probe agency expects to submit its report within two months, the official said.

The financial irregularities in the books of IL&FS came into scrutiny last year, after the company failed to fulfill short-term and long-term debt obligations to the tune of `91,000 crore.