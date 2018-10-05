IL&FS: New board to evaluate all options for fair resolution

Uday Kotak, New chairman IL&FS

After an over five-hour marathon meeting on Thursday, the new board of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) under Kotak Mahindra Bank’s vice-chairman and managing director, Uday Kotak, decided to firm up a comprehensive road map on the course of action and pledged to ensure “fair value and resolution” of the debt-laden, insolvent company.

Highlighting the gigantic task at hand, the new board after its first meeting revealed that IL&FS has a complex maze of 348 entities, more than double of what was assumed earlier. It appointed Vineet Nayyar as the vice-chairman as well as the managing director of the firm and reconstituted four statutory committees, covering audit, nomination and remuneration, stakeholder relationship, and corporate social responsibility. The critical audit panel would be headed by Nand Kishore, while GN Bajpai would chair the panel on stakeholder relation.

Both Kotak and Nayyar sought to dismiss any comparison of the IL&FS crisis with the Satyam scandal, saying that the difference is that of chalk and cheese. Challenges at IL&FS far outweigh those at Satyam in terms of size, complexities of issues, impact on the broader financial system and value of assets and liabilities, they said.

In fact, Nayyar was a part of a board that was set up a decade ago to save the erstwhile Satyam Computers. “Bad as it was, Satyam was a case of simple felony. We do not have reason to believe that this is the case here. However, given the sheer scale of IL&FS, we do not underestimate the challenge we are faced with. This is a very complicated company,” Nayyar said.

Kotak said the board had zeroed in on 3-4 viable options, although it was open to more suggestions until it was confident that it had gauged the true nature of the crisis. He said the board would meet frequently as the scale of issues facing IL&FS is more complicated than was expected. “The most important thing is to rebuild trust. The markets do not like any uncertainty, whether it is good or bad, and we are committed to provide clarity in an open and transparent manner, particularly as this is a very significant financial markets intermediary,” he said.

On Monday, the government had moved the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal to supersede the board of IL&FS, which had defaulted on payments of over Rs 3,000 crore over a two-month time period. Apart from Kotak and Nayyar, the new board comprises GN Bajpai, Malini Shankar, GC Chaturvedi and Nand Kishore. On Wednesday, former Rajasthan state secretary CS Rajan also joined the board.

LIC is the largest shareholder of IL&FS with a 25.34% stake, followed by Japan’s ORIX Corp (23.54%), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (12.56%) and Housing Development Finance Corp (9.02%) as on March 31, 2018. Central Bank of India and State Bank of India hold 7.67% and 6.42%, respectively.

Pointing at a serious dereliction of duty, the ministry of corporate affairs has already informed NCLT that the risk management committee of IL&FS met only once between 2015 and 2018. Importantly, between 2014 and 2018, the infrastructure financier’s loans ballooned with the consolidated debt climbing to Rs 91,091.3 crore from Rs 48,671.3 crore. Hemant Bhargava, managing director, LIC, was the chairman of the committee. Even in its limited review report the statutory auditor SRBC & Co had drawn the company’s board of directors’ attention to the “existence of material uncertainty on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern” and the “management plan to raise funds”.